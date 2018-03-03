Entebbe Municipality RDC Rose Kirabira has revealed that De bar, a bar in which fallen vocalist Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio sustained severe head injuries that finally caused his death at the beginning of February was set to be re-opened but only if they fulfill the new guidelines set for them by the authorities.

"They have to assure us in writing that the bar will no longer have such notorious fights. They have to call a press conference and assure the public that customers will be safe. They have to update their licensing and share with us in writing what exactly happens there. It may take them about a month to finish the clearance process", she said.

Also, on Feb.28, Godfrey Wamala aka Troy who is suspected of beating the singer appeared in Court and was remanded back to Kigo prison to allow police to wind up its investigations into the matter. He returns to Court for mention of his case on March.19