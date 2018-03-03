3 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Civil Defence Chief Moves to Borno

The commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullai Gana, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in response to the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Gana was directed to relocate to the northeast and liaise with the military and governments of Yobe, Borno and Adamawa to ensure deployment of personnel to all schools in liberated areas in the states.

The Presidency said the directive became necessary to forestall a re-occurrence of the attack on innocent school children, following the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

Mr. Gana was received Saturday by the commander of the army's Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas at the headquarters of Military Command and Control Centre, Maiduguri.

