Following an International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) vote conducted between December and January, Supreme Court judge, Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza has been awarded a five year term to work as a commissioner at the International Court of Justice. She was elected together with seven judges from across the globe including Kenya's former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Ekirikubinza joins two other women from Africa, Justice Qinisile Mabuza from Swaziland and Justice Yvonne Mokgoro a former justice of the constitutional court of South Africa who doubles as the first black woman to serve on the bench in South Africa. The two are serving their second term on the Commission.

The ICJ is composed of 60 eminent judges and lawyers from all regions of the world. The International Commission of Jurists promotes and protects human rights through the Rule of Law, by using its unique legal expertise to develop and strengthen national and international justice systems.