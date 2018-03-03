3 March 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Elected to International Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Independent

Following an International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) vote conducted between December and January, Supreme Court judge, Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza has been awarded a five year term to work as a commissioner at the International Court of Justice. She was elected together with seven judges from across the globe including Kenya's former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Ekirikubinza joins two other women from Africa, Justice Qinisile Mabuza from Swaziland and Justice Yvonne Mokgoro a former justice of the constitutional court of South Africa who doubles as the first black woman to serve on the bench in South Africa. The two are serving their second term on the Commission.

The ICJ is composed of 60 eminent judges and lawyers from all regions of the world. The International Commission of Jurists promotes and protects human rights through the Rule of Law, by using its unique legal expertise to develop and strengthen national and international justice systems.

Uganda

Tight Security for Second World Cup Trophy Tour

In 1966, the Fifa World Cup trophy was stolen. Fifty two years later, the world's most coveted prize in sports has been… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.