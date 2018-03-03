Popular employment sourcing company Middle East Consultants has been put on spot by a group of medical workers that had been promised jobs in Benghazi Libya. The company is said to have promised a starting salary of Shs3.6million for nurses and laboratory technicians and Shs7million for doctors.

The company Executive Director Gordon Mugyenyi said the nurses were never deployed because of the government directive to halt the exercise with immediate effect. He said they had planned to export 365 nurses who had been taken through a registration procedure which called for some administrative fees.

"We follow orders from government. We did not take the nurses because we didn't ge clearance from the ministry of gender", he said.

Now, through their lawyer Isaac Semakadde, the nurses want Middle East Consultants to compensate them for the costs they incurred in the process.