Paul Put has been named head coach of Guinea, replacing the Mohamed Kanfory Bangoura.

The Belgian's appointment was announced at a press conference in Conakry on Friday afternoon. The position became vacant following Bangoura's sacking in January after Syli National exited the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018 at the group phase.

Put, 61, is expected to sign his contract on Saturday when he arrives from Kenya where he managed the Harambee Stars to the regional CECAFA Challenge Cup during his three months stint.

The Guinea Football Federation has a task to qualify the Syli National for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Guinea currently top Group H which includes Central African Republic, Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda.

A former coach of Gambia and Burkina Faso, Put's first game in charge will be against Mauritania in a friendly international in Nouakchott on 24 March 2018.