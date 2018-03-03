3 March 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Guinea: Belgian Put Named Guinea Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Paul Put has been named head coach of Guinea, replacing the Mohamed Kanfory Bangoura.

The Belgian's appointment was announced at a press conference in Conakry on Friday afternoon. The position became vacant following Bangoura's sacking in January after Syli National exited the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018 at the group phase.

Put, 61, is expected to sign his contract on Saturday when he arrives from Kenya where he managed the Harambee Stars to the regional CECAFA Challenge Cup during his three months stint.

The Guinea Football Federation has a task to qualify the Syli National for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Guinea currently top Group H which includes Central African Republic, Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda.

A former coach of Gambia and Burkina Faso, Put's first game in charge will be against Mauritania in a friendly international in Nouakchott on 24 March 2018.

Guinea

Guinea Conakry - Ruling Party Leads in Local Government Polls

The opposition also put a good showing in several councils in the vote held two weeks ago. Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2018 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.