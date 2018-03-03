The families of police men and women who lose their lives in the line of duty are set to receive a greatly enhanced compensation package from the State.

The new package covers personnel who were struck down between 2002 and now, and whose families have not received their full entitlement.

Announcing the reviewed compensation arrangement at the funeral of then-Chief Inspector, now Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Kweku Ashilevi, who was killed when armed men stormed the Kwabenya Police station some weeks ago, the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said government was committed to improving and sustaining the general welfare of the officers and men of the Ghana Police Service.

The wife and children of the late Emmanuel Ashilevi, who has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, are set to receive a total of Ghs 185,374.85 (one hundred and eighty five thousand, three hundred and seventy four cedis and eighty five pesewas), equivalent to more than Ghc1.8 billion old cedis, Dr Bawumia announced.

In the past, the average amount paid was Ghs500 (five hundred cedis).

Government has also directed the release of funds to pay the enhanced compensation to 122 other personnel who either got injured or lost their lives in the period under review and have not received their compensation packages. The payments are expected to be completed by the end of March, 2018.

Then-Inspector Ashilevi was shot when a gang stormed the Kwabenya District Police headquarters in the early hours of Sunday January 21, 2018 to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

The dawn attack freed six Ghanaian suspects and one Nigerian. Twelve suspects have since been arrested and arraigned before court.

Vice President Bawumia eulogised the late police officer:

"He was a good police man. He died in the line of duty. He died protecting the people of Ghana. We've seen many such unfortunate incidents, and these unfortunate incidents that have led to the loss of lives and maiming of innocent police officers such as Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kwaku Ashilevi are of grave concern to the President and the Government of Ghana.

"As officers such as Emmanuel Kweku Ashilevi protect us, it is the duty of the government and people of Ghana to protect them, to protect our police men and women and service personnel.

"The Government has therefore resolved stronger than ever to improve and sustain the general welfare of all police personnel to support the service in its fight against crime and also to make funds available to the police administration to appropriately compensate all police personnel who get injured or even those who lose their lives in the cause of their normal and official duty.

"To further demonstrate government's commitment in this regard the president has asked us to look at putting in place a package which is uniform for all the different ranks for policemen who died in the line of duty. In this regard Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kweku Ashilevi would be the first recipient of this package.

"In addition to this funds have also been released to pay the compensation packages of 122 other police personnel who either lost their lives or got fatally injured in the line of duty just like Chief Inspector Ashilevi.

"This payment covers all personnel who have applied and waited for compensation since 2002 and who have not been paid appropriately. All compensation payments being made to all affected personal or their families are expected to be completed by the end of March this year.

"The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Police Council, has instructed that Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kweku Ashilevi be posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

"He died fighting for the people of Ghana and he must not be forgotten. We will do everything to preserve his memory and we will do everything to resource the Police Service to fight these types of criminals.

"On behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we extend our condolences to the family. May the soul of Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Kweku Ashilevi rest in perfect peace."