Uganda: Tight Security for Second World Cup Trophy Tour

President Yoweri Museveni with the Fifa world cup trophy in 2009.

In 1966, the Fifa World Cup trophy was stolen. Fifty two years later, the world's most coveted prize in sports has been under tight security.

On Friday, it was announced by officials of Coca-Cola and Police that security will not be relaxed when the trophy arrives in Uganda on March 5, giving football fans a once in a life opportunity to get closer to the ultimate prize of football.

Coca-Cola marketing manager Maggie Kigozi said during a function at Lugogo Cricket Oval where the trophy will be on display that extra caution will have to be observed.

According to Kigozi, only President Yoweri Museveni will have the chance to touch the trophy after it has been received at Entebbe International Airport in the morning by selected officials from the sports ministry, Fufa, Uganda Cranes and the National Council of Sports.

A combination of private security and state agencies will be tasked with the safety of the 18 karat gold trophy that stands at 36.8 centimeters weighing 6.1 kilograms.

SP Samson Lubega, the spokesperson of the operations directorate of Police gave elaborate security precautions.

"I advice all people coming to the public viewing on Tuesday to follow guidelines such that we can have smooth operations," Kigozi said.

He added that additional parking will be available at Lugogo Mall and Shoprite because traffic will be restrained around the viewing area.

The trophy will be on display at Lugogo from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm before it's taken to Serena Hotel for a VIP viewing.

But Kigozi reiterated the significance of the two-day trophy tour which will be around only 10 African countries.

"The cost of having the trophy in Uganda is huge but it's not about the money. It's important for the company and the country to enjoy the priceless experience," Kigozi noted.

The trophy will head to Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and then Egypt, before it leaves Africa for Europe.