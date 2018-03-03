2 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola First Country Visited By New South African President

Luanda — Cyril Ramaphosa, new President of South Africa, chose Angola Friday as his first destination since he came to power on February 15, 2018, a country with which he intends to intensify and deepen bilateral relations.

In 2:55 PM, the South African statesman held a private working meeting with his host counterpart, João Lourenço, at Presidential Palace at Cidade Alta, in Luanda, and before returning to his country held a press conference at 4 de Fevereiro international airports.

The two presidents did not speak to the journalists after the meeting. Shortly after Cyril Ramaphosa's accession to power in February this year, João Lourenço expressed his willingness to address with the new head of state in South Africa key questions about relations between the two countries, for their solidification and intensification.

At the time, he addressed a message to the new President of South Africa, expressing Angola's expectation of the role that the new South African leadership will play in the efforts of the two Governments to intensify and deepen the bilateral relations.

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected by the country's parliament as the new President of South Africa, replacing Jacob Zuma after resigning from office. He, like his Angolan counterpart, elected the fight against corruption in the country as a high priority.

