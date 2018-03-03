Luanda — Attorney General's Office (PGR) has ordered an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at Angolan oil company "Sonangol", the State-run Angola newspaper "Jornal de Angola" said Friday.

Jornal de Angola said that the case, involving the former Sonangola Board, led by Isabel do Santos, is being investigated by the National Department for Prevention and Fight against Corruption of Attorney General's Office.

The case emerged at a press conference on Wednesday, in which Carlos Saturnino, the current CEO of Sonangola, alleged that the former administration, under Isabel dos Santos, had transferred USD 38 million to Matter Business Solution, based in Dubai.

Carlos Saturnino added that Sonangol spent between May 2016 and November 2017 around USD 135 million with consulting services.

The manager described the amount as excessive for the company's coffers, making it unfeasible for the investment projects of concessionaire.

The data are part of preliminary study by the current management, sworn in November 2017.

In addition to the "mismanagement of the former Sonangol board of directors", the company witnessed "conflicts of interest with the consulting firms whose shareholders were part of the board of directors of the company, the study pointed out."

Isabel dos Santos was appointed in June 2016, tasked with rebalancing the accounts of the national hydrocarbons concessionaire.

Carlos Saturnino said that the situation, in terms of human resources, in the company was serious.

In addition to the director of human resources, there were two other executive directors for the same area, he said, regretting the arbitrary integration in the professional and salary side.

As example, the manager said, the salary of those people was higher as compared to that of members of executive commission of Sonangola, including the board managers of the company.

In view of this situation, he added, the internal audit is going on with a view to tackling the alleged irregularities and recover Sonangol's image before its international partners.