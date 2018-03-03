Former Bubulo West member of parliament Tony Kipoi Nsubuga has been taken to Nalufenya police detention facility in Jinja district just hours after being extradited from Botswana.

Kipoi was arrested in Botswana in January this year for allegedly posing as a witch doctor and conning millions out unsuspecting Botswanans. The plane carrying Kipoi touched down at Entebbe International Airport today at about 11am.

Dressed in a checked shirt, blue pair of jeans and maroon shoes, the 39-year-old former legislator emerged with both hands and legs in chains. He was led out of the plane by masculine Botswanan operatives wearing black shades.

With Kipoi, and also in chains, was another man identified as Robert Kitale, believed to be his personal assistant.

The two were escorted by operatives from Uganda's External Security Organisation (ESO) and Botswanan security operatives on a chartered plane.

From Entebbe, the two were driven to Mbuya Military Barracks at around 11:30am, interrogated for hours before being handed over to police. They were handed over to Military Police by the Director General ESO, Joseph Ochwet.

According to police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, Kipoi will be in police custody while he awaits to appear before the General Court Martial.

"Court granted him bail, he jumped bail, fled the country and has been a wanted person since then. Currently, he is on the way to Nalufenya awaiting arrangements to take him back to court," Kayima said.

In 2013, Kipoi and other Ugandans including police officers and soldiers were charged before Nakawa Chief Magistrate's court on charges of treason.

He is alleged to have been recruiting people in both Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to overthrow government. He is also alleged to have been a financier for the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebel group.

Apart from the treason charge, Kipoi is also wanted for a case of human trafficking at Bukedea police station under CRB 393/2013 among other cases. The treason case at Nakawa Magistrate's court was in 2014 transferred to the General Court Martial where all the other co-accused are still undergoing trial.

Government spokesperson also executive director of Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo had earlier tweeted; saying the extradition followed negotiations by ESO and the Botswanan government.

According to the Botswanan media reports, Kipoi allegedly conned people out of more than 290,000 Botswana Pula, approximately Shs 113 million by posing as a traditional doctor.

Kipoi declined to make a comment about his arrest and repatriation saying he was tired and not in good health.

"I don't want to talk. I am tired and not feeling well," he said.

However, Kitale denied having any association with Kipoi.

"I was arrested because I had overstayed in Botswana. I know Kipoi but I was not involved in his things," Kitale said as he was being led to the Military Police vehicle.

Kipoi, then serving as a member of parliament for Bubulo West, escaped from Uganda in 2013 after he was granted bail on charges of treason.

A year later, he was reported to have been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for alleged car theft but he went on social media to refute the claims saying he had never been arrested and was a free man.

Attempts by government and DRC to negotiate his arrest and repatriation were all futile. Kipoi was next heard of when he was arrested in Botswana a month ago.

Kipoi and Kitale appeared at the Broadhurst court in the Botswana's capital, Gaborone, and were charged with four counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

Prosecution alleged that they went around the city masquerading as witch doctors and defrauded four female victims of more than 290,000 Pula, between May 2017 and January 2018. They allegedly claimed they could make their victims money 'multiply' if kept in specially supplied wallets.

Removal from parliament

On February 18, 2014, parliament adopted recommendations from the Rules, Privileges and Discipline committee to kick Kipoi out of the House. This followed investigations by the committee that found the MP guilty of missing 15 consecutive sittings without authorisation from the Office of the Speaker.

Fox Odoi, who was the chairperson of the Rules committee at the time, cited Article 83(1) (d) of the Constitution of Uganda and Rule 101 (10) of the Rules of Procedure.

Article 83 (1) (d) of the Constitution makes it mandatory for a member of parliament to vacate his or her seat in Parliament if the member is absent from fifteen sittings of parliament without permission in writing of the speaker.

Kipoi had only attended seven out of the 103 sittings of the second session of parliament and had attended none of the 57 sittings of the 3rd session by the time he was removed.