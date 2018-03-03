Botswana has extradited fugitive former Bubulo West Member of Parliament (MP), Tony Kipoi Nsubuga.

Kipoi, who is also facing charges of swindling more than Pula 290, 000 ( sh100 million) by posing as a traditional doctor in Botswana, was handed over today to Ugandan security at Entebbe. He fled Uganda where he faces several charges including treason.

Government Spokesman Ofwono Opondo confirmed the Kipoi had been handed over " from Botswana following negotiations by Uganda's External Security Organisation (ESO)."

He was flown to Entebbe airport on a chartered plane and handed over to Uganda security officials shortly after 10am.

After car theft charges in 2012, and accusations that he was recruiting DR Congo rebels, he lost his seat in 2014 in parliament for missing 15 sittings.

The extradition comes just four days after Kipoi was further remanded in a Botswana court in Broadhurst, where he faced four counts of obtaining money by false pretences. In all the cases, Kipoi is said have masqueraded as a 'witch doctor'.

In one of the cases, he is accused of selling a 'magic wallet' which he claimed was enchanted and would increase the recipient's money.

He was due to apply for bail at the next mention on March 15.

"He obtained money from people by falsely pretending that he was a traditional doctor. Recently it is alleged that he falsely took P170 000 from a certain woman at Hatsalatladi village, P109 000 from another woman at Bokaa village, P35 000 from a woman at Tlokweng, P12 000 from a man at Mogoditshane, P3000 from a woman at Lobatse, P6 500 from another woman at Broadhurst and P800 from another man at Mogoditshane village claiming to be giving them services as a traditional healer," Botswana Police Service (BPS)'s director of crime intelligence, Nunu Lesetedi told Mmegi Online last month.