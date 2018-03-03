National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that the coalition is ready to hold talks with the government to end the "political crisis" in the country.

He said Nasa is committed to liberating the country from bad leadership and ensuring an end to electoral injustice and impunity.

LEADERSHIP

Mr Odinga accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing the country by side-lining a section of Kenyans from Nasa zones.

"Kenya has become a country of impunity and we will not allow it to reign forever.

"We are ready to take any step to ensure that they are liberated from the jaws of leaders who are not interested in their affairs," he said.

Speaking in Siaya County yesterday, the Nasa leader said the oath he took as 'the people's president' was a game changer in politics in Africa.

"We have set an example in the region by bringing a new chapter in the democratisation of the country," he said.

CANAAN

Mr Odinga assured his supporters that he will lead them to "Canaan".

The Nasa leader said dismissed claims of division in the coalition.

"You should dismiss reports that Nasa is on the verge of collapse. We will remain united until we achieve our goals," said Mr Odinga.

Busia Senator Amos Wako urged the ODM leader not to retire from politics until the country achieves the liberation he has fought for.

"In the Bible, Moses took up the struggle when he was 78 years. Mr Odinga is still very young and he should not go anywhere," said the former Attorney-General.

The leaders spoke during the funeral of Siaya Senator James Orengo's uncle in Nyawara Village, Ugenya.

Mr Orengo's uncle, David Odhiambo Orengo, died at the age of 87.

ELECTION

At the funeral, Nasa leaders accused the Jubilee administration of colluding with the Judiciary to order for nullification of elections of their members.

Mr Chris Karan, whose election was nullified by the High Court in Kisumu, urged residents to re-elect him to maintain Nasa's strength in the National Assembly.

"I am ready to face my opponent any day that the electoral commission will announce," he said.

Mr Odinga said the party would back members whose elections were nullified.

"Our religion in politics is ODM and anyone who does not subscribe to this is not our friend," he said.

Other leaders who spoke included Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), James Nyikal (Seme), TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka), Elisha Odhiambo of Gem and Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili.