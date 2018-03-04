Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari is to be conferred with a UNICEF special recognition award and certificate for the promotion and development of the Nigerian Girl-Child.

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in collaboration with Blaugrana Sports International and UNICEF is hosting the project tagged "Gala Night of Legends" in Abuja.

The Director-General, (NCWD) Mrs. Mary Ekperre-Eta, during a press briefing in Abuja disclosed that it is the first time UNICEF is conferring such an award on any First Lady of Nigeria.

According to her, "This award is a special recognition for Mrs. Buhari's advocacy work towards the promotion and development of the Nigerian Girl-child. Also, we have the "UNICEF Legends for Children" event which is being held to raise awareness and galvanise the Nigerian corporate sector and the general community at large to collaborate and assist in providing quality basic education and infrastructure for the public schools."

Ekperre-Eta, further stated that the forthcoming event is all in support to aid the charity work of the Aisha Buhari Foundation - Future Assured Programme.

"The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) and UNICEF having recognised and appreciated the laudable project of the First Lady, federal republic of Nigeria, is hosting the two-day event to highlight to the public this important milestone," she said.