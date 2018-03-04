South Africa: Land Is Coming and It Needs Educated Farmers - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday encouraged people to study farming because "the land is coming".

"We are not going to disrupt faming. We are going to inherit farming and continue to farm. We want agricultural colleges open. Because the land is coming and it is going to need educated farmers," he said as supporters cheered at the Standard Bank arena in Johannesburg where the party launched its voter registration campaign.

He said when laws were passed and land was taken under apartheid, investors never left the country.

"Now we say let's take from white people and not give to blacks [alone] but to both black and white, they say people are going to leave the country - because black people don't deserve the land. Black people don't deserve to own property. Any ownership of property by black people is a threat to whiteness.

"When we talk land, we talk black pain, indignity and humiliation. We remember the sjamboks and the police dogs that were unleased on our people when they were forcefully removed. We talk about the guns, the apartheid security that was unleashed on our people during the time of forceful removal. We are not just talking about giving the people the land - we are talking about healing the painful past. The restoration of the land will heal the pain of black people."

This will happen "in our lifetime", he said.

"We are not going to listen to Britain, [the] European parliament or the UN. We are going to listen to the people of SA."

Malema said that no one, not the Zulus or the Afrikaners, should threaten war.

"We are in a democratic debate. The Zulu kingdom must also contribute to the debate. No one must threaten war... We don't want civil war here. Those who are threatening war, they have proved to be non-thinkers. Now is the time of the thinkers. Let us talk about how we take land into the hands of the people through dialogue and robust debate without any threat of civil war.

"By the way, we are not scared of war. We just refuse to talk war during peace. There is peace now. Let's talk how do we give our people land. No one should threaten us about the issue of land."

On President Cyril Ramaphosa, who Malema stated was the architect of "the murder of our people in Marikana", he said if the president had the political will to change the situation in Marikana, "humble himself" and beg for forgiveness - and the workers forgive him, "who are we to counter that?"

"He must do the right thing. Whether he is a millionaire or a billionaire, we are not interested in his money. We are interested in him doing the right thing.

"We are not working with Ramaphosa. We will never work with Ramaphosa. We said to Ramaphosa, 'We are going you a chance'. If you don't do the right thing, you will follow Makhandakhanda [Zuma], because here we are not playing."

News24