President George Manneh Weah has officially dedicated the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Tubmanburg, Bomi County. Joined by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf during the dedicatory ceremony, President Weah called on judicial actors to ensure justice is dispensed fairly irrespective of gender, creed of status.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader spoke on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

President Weah commended Chief Justice, Justice Francis Korkpor for his leadership in ensuring the construction of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, and noted the ubiquitous presence of Circuit Courts across the Country. The President promised his Government's continued support to the Judicial Branch of Government and expressed his commitment to ensure that the rule of law remains a cardinal component of his administration. He said his government will continue to support this initiative to ensure all the 15 counties are covered.

The Liberian leader said in order to sustainably maintain our peace and stability, the rule of law will have to be fully implemented void of biases. President Weah said access to justice is a pro-poor priority and therefore, called on judges to at all-time protect our poor people because the court is the only true channel for redress in a democratic form of government.

He stressed that the courts should be used to instill transparency and accountability and noted that the government will definitely be depending on the courts in the fight against corruption. Concluding, he challenged Liberians to put the rule of law above personal interest as we work to develop the country.

President George Manneh Weah then underscored the need for a speedy dispensation of justice to all and encouraged the court to dispense justice void of biases and friendship and noted that a fair and vibrant justice system is a tenant of true democracy.

President Weah also used the occasion to re-convey his felicitations to his predecessor, H.E. Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for winning the prestigious Mo Ibrahim Award and applauded her for being the brainchild for the construction of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, as it was under her administration that the project was initiated. He lauded her for promoting decentralization of the judicial system during her administration.

Also, speaking during the dedication, former President Sirleaf said she was pleased to have contributed to what was not a befitting environment to house the adjudication of justice for our people. Madam Sirleaf called on party litigants to ensure justice is neither delayed nor denied.

Meanwhile, the visit to Bomi County marked President Weah's first official tour outside Monrovia since his historic inauguration on January 22, 2018. President Weah's convoy was swarmed by hundreds of tumultuous citizens who lined up the route to welcome him on his way to Tubmanburg. Earlier, the President's convoy was inundated with a wedge of jubilant citizens as he drove through Clara Town and Vai Town up to the Duala Market.

At Duala Market, the convoy was jubilantly besieged by cheering citizens leading to the St. Paul Bridge Community. Scores of young and elderly women, marketers and petty traders barricaded the convoy intermittently as others were seen spreading their wrappers (lappas) in appreciation of their President. They chanted: "That our President, The Country Giant has arrived and Papa we thank God for you oh."

Flanked by thousands of jubilant citizens from both sides of the road, the President's convoy came to a complete standstill at some point; something that led to a major delay to the Liberian leader's participation in the dedicatory program in Bomi. This prompted the drafting of additional security detail to assist with crowd-control.

The dedication program was also attended by Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, several officials of government including members of the Bomi Legislative Caucus, the Bomi County Bar Association as well as thousands of citizens and well-wishers.