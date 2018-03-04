At least 15 people were reportedly injured Sunday in violent skirmishes between rival MDC-T actions in Bulawayo.

According to suspended MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu, a group of youths descended on a meeting of party's structures addressed by vice president Thokozani Khupe.

"It's chaotic and disturbing. Many people have been seriously injured," said Gutu.

"At least 15 of them. Some hooligans stormed a meeting of the structures that was being addressed by Hon Khupe and other senior leaders before attacking people."

Pictures of the clashes went viral Sunday including those of Khupe's personal assistant Witness Dube dripping with blood from injuries sustained in the violence.

More Follows ...

