4 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Killed, Five Injured in Nakuru Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macharia Mwangi

Two people, among them an employee of the Laikipia County Assembly, died Sunday after multiple vehicles collided at Marula on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

Five others, among them Laikipia majority leader Peter Thomi Waigwa, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

CRASH

According to the police, a Nakuru-bound bus trying to overtake caused the accident.

"The driver swerved back to his lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle but rammed into the rear of a saloon car ferrying the ward rep," said Naivasha police boss Titus Mathuku.

On impact, he explained, the saloon car was pushed to the right side of the road, colliding with an oncoming vehicle and causing it to hit others.

Seven vehicles were involved.

TREATMENT

The medical superintendent at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, Dr Angeline Ithondeka, confirmed that five people were receiving treatment at the facility.

"We have five patients who were brought to hospital and are being attended to. One of them will be referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for a CT Scan," said the hospital boss.

Dr Ithondeka said some of the patients suffered fractures, while others suffered soft tissue injuries.

Two accident victims from a different incident were also being attended to at the same facility.

The bodies were later taken to the hospital's mortuary.

Kenya

Seven Die in Wake of Heavy Rainfall

Seven people have died across the county in the last two days as heavy rains continue to pound the country. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.