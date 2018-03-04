Kenya: Shabaab Victims Buried in Homa Bay

A distraught mother mourned and relatives wailed in Kanyandiga Village, Homa Bay County, as leaders condemned a Shabaab attack that cut short the life of a couple.

Seth Odada, 26, and his wife Caroline Oluoch, were among the three teachers killed on February 16 at Qarsa Primary School in Wajir County.

They had been married only two months.

SORROW

Since the attack, non-local teachers in Northeastern have demanded transfers, saying they are not safe in the region.

Mr Odada's mother Margaret Odada, a widow, said she was shocked by the sudden deaths.

Speaking at the couple's funeral on Saturday, she said her son had served under the Teachers Service Commission for only one year before he was killed.

"His death came at an unexpected moment. It is very unfortunate that my son struggled with his education but only earned his salary for a year and died," the teacher's mother said.

She described him as a hardworking man and the family's sole breadwinner.

"The attackers have forced me to bury two bodies at the same time. I have never experienced this kind of sorrow in my family," Margaret added.

SECURITY

Teacher unions' leaders - Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori, Knut Deputy Secretary General Hesbon Otieno - and former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga urged the government to enhance security especially for teachers working in Northeastern.

"I am calling on the Government to make security arrangements on how teachers serving in northeastern Kenya can be protected," said Mr Misori.

Mr Otieno asked non-local teachers in Northeastern to skip work because of security issues.

"We cannot sit and watch non-local teachers being murdered in Northeastern. We want TSC to transfer them to safe regions," said Mr Otieno.

He said they want teachers to operate in conducive environments that can enable them serve the country well.