Kenya Sevens rugby team.

Kenya Sevens qualified for the main Cup quarterfinal at USA Sevens by the skin of their teeth when bullish Andrew Amonde landed the winning try to stun giants Fiji 17-14 in their last Pool "A" match on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Kenya now faces Pool D winners Argentina while Fiji, who still topped Pool "A" on better aggregate, will face New Zealand, who finished second in Pool "D".

SCORE

Kenya had lost to France 19-14 in their opening match before beating Russia 19-12. Fiji had earlier beaten Russia 38-0 and France 33-7. France beat Russia 26-7.

Fiji, Kenya and France all finished with seven points each but inferior aggregate knocked out France from advancing.

It's Fiji who drew first blood when Terry Tuwai made a key break to set up Amenoni Nasilasila, who put Paula Dranisinukula to score.

Nasilasila converted to lead 7-0.

HEROES

Using their strength, Kenya made a break in the middle with Collins Injera scoring his third try in USA to level 7-7 for Kenya at the break.

Valemo was sin-binned for a high tackle as Kenya used their extra man to score through Samuel Ngethe after a superb assist from Injera. They missed the conversion but led 12-7.

Alasio Naduva brought the Fijians back in the game when he scored after Tuwai made a switch on the inside. Mesulame Kunavula converted to give Fiji a 14-12 lead before Amonde's heroics to put Kenya into their fourth Cup quarterfinals this year.

TRIES

Kenya had staged a swift return from France defeat when Injera scored a brace of tries to beat Russia 19-12 and keep their quest for USA Sevens crown alive at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Kenyans had started their campaign on a wrong footing, losing to France 19-14 in their Pool "A" opening duel.