Kenya Sevens qualified for the main Cup quarterfinal at USA Sevens by the skin of their teeth when bullish Andrew Amonde landed the winning try to stun giants Fiji 17-14 in their last Pool "A" match on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kenya now faces Pool D winners Argentina while Fiji, who still topped Pool "A" on better aggregate, will face New Zealand, who finished second in Pool "D".
SCORE
Kenya had lost to France 19-14 in their opening match before beating Russia 19-12. Fiji had earlier beaten Russia 38-0 and France 33-7. France beat Russia 26-7.
Fiji, Kenya and France all finished with seven points each but inferior aggregate knocked out France from advancing.
It's Fiji who drew first blood when Terry Tuwai made a key break to set up Amenoni Nasilasila, who put Paula Dranisinukula to score.
Nasilasila converted to lead 7-0.
HEROES
Using their strength, Kenya made a break in the middle with Collins Injera scoring his third try in USA to level 7-7 for Kenya at the break.
Valemo was sin-binned for a high tackle as Kenya used their extra man to score through Samuel Ngethe after a superb assist from Injera. They missed the conversion but led 12-7.
Alasio Naduva brought the Fijians back in the game when he scored after Tuwai made a switch on the inside. Mesulame Kunavula converted to give Fiji a 14-12 lead before Amonde's heroics to put Kenya into their fourth Cup quarterfinals this year.
TRIES
Kenya had staged a swift return from France defeat when Injera scored a brace of tries to beat Russia 19-12 and keep their quest for USA Sevens crown alive at Sam Boyd Stadium.
The Kenyans had started their campaign on a wrong footing, losing to France 19-14 in their Pool "A" opening duel.