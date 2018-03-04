South Africa: Snyman Proud of Young Blitzboks Squad

Springbok Sevens captain, Philip Snyman, was proud of the combined effort of the his squad and very pleased that a number of younger players used the opportunity to show their class as South Africa moved into the semi-finals of the Las Vegas Sevens.

With a number of regulars missing due to injury and Super Rugby commitments, three of Snyman's fellow squad members are very early in their Blitzboks careers.

Muller du Plessis made his debut against Australia in the semi-final win and both Selvyn Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen scoring tries for the first time in the Blitzboks jersey.

"We are on tour as a family and we treasure those special moments with the new players. We stick with each other in the bad times, but also enjoy the good moments together. That is part of what makes this team so special," said Snyman.

The 51-tournament veteran feels the team are starting to believe and find each other as they developed as a squad in some tough pool matches against Wales, Canada, England and then Australia.

"We really had to dig deep against the Aussies, who were very physical. However, to finish the match with four youngsters on the field was a massive boost for the system. Those guys did well and they will still go far in their careers."

