4 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Listeriosis Breakthrough - Limpopo Polony Products Named As Source

Photo: Enterprise Foods
Enterprise Foods' ham.
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

On Sunday the ministry of health announced a breakthrough in the listeriosis outbreak following several months of rigorous research. Widely popular processed meats which are a part of the staple diet of many poor South Africans have been named as the source of the killer outbreak. The scourge has resulted in 180 deaths so far.

The department of health has announced that polony products from the Enterprise food production facility in Limpopo, Polokwane, are the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said other manufacturers were still under investigation. The department also warned against other ready-to-eat meats which might be contaminated in various stages during manufacturing.

Providing an update on the impact of the disease at a media briefing on Sunday, he said that as of 2 March 2018, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases had risen to 948 since January 2017. Of these 948, a total of 659 patients have been traced and 180 of them have died. This constitutes a 27% fatality rate.

Explaining the process of testing that was conducted to determine the source, he said in a statement:

