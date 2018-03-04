4 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria League Round-Up - Kano Pillars Lead As Lokosa Scores Again

By Tunde Eludini

Kano Pillars on Sunday beat Go Round FC 2-0 to stay top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

Red-hot striker, Junior Lokosa, got one of the goals for the Pillars as he takes his tally to 10 goals after 11 games.

Pillars now have 20 points from 11 matches, same with Lobi Stars, who won 1-0 at Heartland but the Pyramid Boys have a superior goals' difference.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United forced FC Ifeanyiubah to a 1-1 draw while it was same in Akure where Sunshine Stars and Enugu Rangers also played out a 1-1 draw.

Abia Warriors compounded the problems of bottom team Kwara United; beating Coach John Obuh's team by a lone goal in Umuahia.

Coach Obuh has already been given a three-match ultimatum and his sack is increasingly looking inevitable.

Elsewhere in Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes held home team El Kanemi Warriors to a scoreless draw and Nasarawa scraped past Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Lafia.

Match Day 11 Results

Pillars 2 Go Round 0

Nasarawa 1 Wikki 0

Rivers United 1 FC Ifeanyiubah 1

Abia Warriors 1 Kwara United 0

El Kanemi 0 Niger Tornadoes 0

Heartland 0 Lobi Stars 1

Sunshine Stars 1 Enugu Rangers 1

Katsina United vs Akwa United postponed

Enyimba vs MFM FC postponed

