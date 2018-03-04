press release

32-year-old John Arnoldus also known as Mortie has been sentenced at the Bellville Regional Court 2 on Thursday 01 March 2018 to 35 years imprisonment, serving only 25 years for the two murders and attempted murder that he committed in January 2016.

On 04 January 2016, a Somalian national was shot dead at his shop at approximately 04:00 by an unknown male. Police investigated a case of murder.

In a separate incident on 30 January 2016, at approximately 01:40 shots were fired in William Taylor and Nick Kearns Street, Bellville South. One male was fatally wounded and another was taken to hospital. Police investigated a case of murder and attempted murder.

The victim informed the police (one taken to hospital) of whom the shooter was. Police followed up leads and tracing operations were done as there was a witness. The suspect John Arnoldus evaded arrest until he was arrested in November 2016.

He was also linked to the shooting of 04 January 2016 by the ballistic report as he used the same firearm.

He was released on bail in February 2017 and he committed another crime that led to his arrest in November 2017. He remained in custody until he was sentenced on 01 March 2018.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen KE Jula commends the investigating officer Detective Constable Faizel Hercules for the sterling work. He particularly cites his efforts in ensuring witnesses remained safe and were placed in witness protection. The community of Bellville South is also applauded for working with the police in these cases.