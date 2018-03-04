4 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #bbnaija - Ahneeka, Angel Evicted

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
...
By Jayne Augoye

Two Big brother Naija 2018 housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, have been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show which is in its third season.

They are the third pair to be evicted in the 'Double Wahala' edition. Leo, Cee-C, Lolu and Efu Enada who were also up for eviction, survived.

Efu Enada and Leo were initially replaced and put up for eviction by head of house, Tobi. It was double celebration for the pair as they were also announced as the winners of the Pepsi "Roc da mat" challenge during the live eviction show on Sunday evening.

They won an all-expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Festival, alongside N5 million cash prize and a one-year supply of Pepsi.

Princess and Bito had been earlier evicted from the show while K-Brule and Khloe were disqualified after receiving three strikes for provocation.

Henceforth, housemates would be separated from being pairs after today.

More on This

Big Brother Naija - Is It Worth Watching?

Big Brother Naija 2018 themed Double wahala, which is the third season, kicked off on the 28th of January this year. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.