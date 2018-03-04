4 March 2018

South Africa: Investigations Into Ngcobo Killings Lead to Further Arrests, Charges for Other Crimes

Investigations into the Ngcobo police killings have led to the revelation of further crimes and arrests, the Hawks said on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni told News24 that the task team investigating the matter had linked four of the six arrested suspects to a double murder in Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The investigation by the task team led to the cracking of the case in KZN. The suspects are due to appear in court tomorrow," Feni said.

Feni added that three others, aged 22 to 30, were arrested at the Seven Angels Ministry in Ngcobo over the weekend.

She said the 30-year-old suspect was also arrested by the Investigative Psychologists Section of the SAPS Forensic Division.

"He faces three charges that include rape, sexual exploitation and sexual grooming."

The arrest comes after unknown attackers entered the Ngcobo police station, between Mthatha and Queenstown, on Wednesday, February 21, and shot and killed five policemen and a soldier.

A subsequent raid at the Seven Angels Ministry left seven people, suspected to be involved in the murders, dead.

Three Mancoba brothers, who were church leaders, were among those killed.

Several young girls and women were rescued from the church, which locals described as a "cult".

