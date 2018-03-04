Real Madrid football Club legend, Roberto Carlos will lead a high-powered delegation to Nigeria for the launch of Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic, which will take place at the Yaba College of Technology from March 12 to 16.

Also in the delegation are Vidaechea Mate Gonzalo, Director Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinics Nigeria; Arenillas De Chaves Iñigo Director, Real Madrid Foundation Africa & Middle East; Gomez Revenga Juan Pablo, Real Madrid soccer Clinic Director and Llamas Gonzalez Maria Dolores Head of Legal for Roberto Carlos.

According to the organisers and Territorial Partners of Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic in Nigeria, SPR Luxury Limited, Carlos, a World Cup winner in 2002, is expected to inspire over 2000 kids between ages 7 to 17that are expected to be part of an exhibition clinic after he has been presented to the media on the 13th.

The Real Madrid Foundation is responsible for corporate, Social, and educational action of Real Madrid FC that delivers the clinic programme, which promises the Real Madrid's coaching methodology and philosophy to both male and female participants worldwide.

The clinic programme also focuses on the advance training in technique and tactics, problem solving and decision making on the field as well as experiencing the value that are key to Real Madrid such as Leadership, team work, respect for others, solidarity and efforts.

SPR Luxury Limited spoke person, Ms. Yomi Umar stated that the clinic would be organised in line with the ideals of Real Madrid. She noted that Roberto Carlos, who is an ambassador of Los Blancos would give the participants their first tip of becoming a successful players and person.

"We at SPR Luxury Limited are happy that the deal has been finalised and the launch date is fast approaching. I am sure this programmes will help the youths learn football and life skills as Carlos willalso tell them a bit about how he became a successful person/footballer," she added.