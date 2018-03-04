The Moroccan city of Marrakech, will be the centre of attraction from 5-7 March 2018 for the first ever CAF Women's Football Symposium.

The two-day event under the theme 'raising our game' is expected to chart a new course for the development women's football on the continent. It will also define the future of the women's game as various stakeholders discuss, exchange ideas and knowledge towards raising the standard.

Each Member Association is represented by three delegates made up of president, General Secretary and Head of Women's Football, to discuss diverse topics expected to put women's football in Africa on the global map.

There is also representation from the main actors of the game - players, both former and current; referees, coaches, media, as well as experts from FIFA and other Confederations for the historic event.

After the plenary session to be attended by CAF President Ahmad and FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura amongst others, the participants will be split into seven working groups to brainstorm on specialized topics within the realms of their area of expertise.

The topics for the working groups are;

1. How to expand the practice of Women's Football

2. Developing the technical formation of the trainers, referees & instructor

3. Means of development of sponsorship for Women's football

4. Competitions: Realities and Perspective

5. Governance concept in women's football

6. Role of women's football in gender promotion and socialization

7. Place of Media & Communication in dynamizing women's football

Just as was done for the men's symposium last July in Rabat, the resolutions of the various working groups will be presented to the CAF Executive Committee for review and implementation.