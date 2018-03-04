4 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ministry Fails to Account for 3,320 Computers

Photo: Jared Nyataya/The Nation
Students (file photo).
By Ouma Wanzala

The Ministry of Education procured 3,320 computers for public secondary schools at Sh231 million but only managed to deliver 1,107, an audit report has revealed.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko, in the 2015/2016 financial report, said the computers were delivered to the schools on June 24, 2016.

"However, the list of the serialised computers made available for audit review reflected 1,107 computers, resulting in a variance of 2,213 computers worth Sh153.8 million, which had not been accounted for as at the time of this report," Mr Ouko said.

The ministry is also on the spot for paying Sh1 million to a firm in respect of tickets for 13 officials to travel to a retreat held from February 1 to February 3, 2016, against a budgetary provision of Sh440,000.

"The excess expenditure of Sh560,937 included Sh66,892 incurred on change-of-reservation fee and refund charges for cancelled tickets. No explanation was provided for changes in reservation and how the excess expenditure of Sh560,937 was financed," he said.

AUDIT REVIEW

Mr Ouko also noted that Sh31.3 million was incurred on salaries for mobile school teachers and purchase of instructional materials for 117 mobile schools in arid and semi-arid areas.

But it has not been possible to establish how the schools in these counties were identified and how much was given to each as no detailed supporting schedules were provided for audit review.

The report revealed that the ministry procured goods at prices far higher than the prevailing market rates, resulting in overpricing.

