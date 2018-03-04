4 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adeosun Cautions Tax Payers Against Fraudsters

Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has advised tax payers to demand for written notice when they receive phone calls from tax officials for payment purposes in order not to fall victim to fraudsters.

Adeosun gave the advice in a statement issued by her Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeosun said the advice became necessary, following reports that fraudsters, who claimed to be officials of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) were on the loose.

"My attention has been drawn to reports of some unidentified tax officials requesting for bank details and address of tax payers.

"If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Tax Office, do not panic. Ask them to send you a written notice.

"Do not provide any details like your address or bank details," she said.

Adeosun called on members of the public to beware of the new trick so they don't fall into the hands of fraudsters.

NAN

Nigeria

