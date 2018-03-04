4 March 2018

Nigeria: Shakhtar Donetsk Loan Move Thrills Kayode

Photo: Kayode Olanrewaju
Kayode Olanrewaju (file photo).

Manchester City striker Olanrewaju Kayode says he is excited to join Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk on loan from Spanish side Girona.

Kayode, 24, joined Girona on a season-long deal in August, but failed to score in just two starts and 12 substitute appearances for the La Liga club.

The Nigerian international was subsequently loaned from Girona to Shakhtar before Saturday's transfer deadline in Ukraine.

The deal runs until the end of the season, but includes the option to make it permanent.

"It's an exciting move for me and I feel good about this," Kayode told BBC Sport.

"This is a massive club and the objectives are clear. I thank God and everyone involved," Kayode added.

English side Manchester City gave permission for Girona to complete the deal that sees Kayode compete in Ukraine with an extra opportunity to put himself in his country's World Cup plans.

In search of regular first-team action, Kayode's proposed switch to French club Amiens collapsed in January due to late registration.

He scored 24 goals in 48 matches for Austrian club Austria Vienna last season, including two goals in two games against Roma in the Europa League.

Kayode has also played for ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast, FC Luzern in Switzerland and Maccabi Netanya in Israel.

He represented Nigeria at the 2009 and 2011 Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups respectively.

He made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Senegal in March and has three caps for the three-time African champions.

