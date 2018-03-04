Photo: The Independent

General Henry Tumukunde, minister for security, left, and police inspector general Kale Kayihura.

Kampala — President Museveni has elevated Okoth Ochola, the deputy police chief, to Inspector General of Police and named Gen. Elly Tumwine the Security Minister to replace Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

"In exercise of powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed Gen Elly Tumwine as the Security Minister. I have also appointed Mr Okoth Ochola as the Inspector-General of Police. He will be deputised by Brig Sabiiti Muzei," said Mr Museveni in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

The President's announcement which he also made on Twitter came after a series of tweets before, in which he spoke of a laxity in the Police and Prisons. He tweeted: "Some people talked about the Entebbe women, the people in Masaka that were hacked, the killing of Kaweesi, etc. In many of those cases, a number of suspects have been arrested and arraigned in courts of law. It is also true that in some cases, arrests have not been made yet."

In an hour-long session in which he made 29 tweets, the President talked about unemployment and corruption. He said his tweets were in response to what people on social media had been saying after the death of Susan Magara.

"Friends and Bazukulu (grand children), thank you so much for your comments, feedback and concerns on several social media platforms when muzukulu (Lakwara, grand-daughter) Sussane was brutally murdered. Let me offer some responses," he tweeted.