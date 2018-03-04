Photo: FrontPage Africa

First Lady Clar Weah (file photo).

Liberia's First Lady, Madam Clar M. Weah, flanked by her husband, President George M. Weah, launched the "Weah for Clean City" campaign, on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in the Liberian Capital, Monrovia.

The official launch of the "Weah for Clean City" campaign took place at the Rally-Time Market on UN Drive in Central Monrovia.

According to a release from the Office of the First lady, prior to the launch, the First Lady and President Weah along with Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee and General Services Director General Mary Broh led a parade through the major streets to the launch venue.

Amid a barrage of melodious renditions from the Armed Forces of Liberia, (AFL) Band, the First Family led the parade, attracting thousands of citizens from all walks of life, who crowded the streets.

Addressing the huge crowd as she launched the cleaning-up campaign, Madam Weah said the initiative is a demonstration of government's concern for the health of its people. "I think we are setting the example. I think the new government is showing that we do not only care about Liberia but we also care about the health of the people," said Madam Weah.

Fully attired in her appropriate sanitation gears - including reflective vest, nose mask and gloves, she beamed with unending smiles occasioned by overwhelming enthusiasm, which inspired massive participation during the launch. "I am so happy to show, in any aspect of the Liberian government, that I am willing to be a part of it to make the country better," she noted.

Madam Weah thanked Liberians for turning out in their numbers and wished them well. The 'Weah for Clean City Campaign' seeks to inform a Nationwide Clean-up Day scheduled for every first Saturday of each month.

Initially, coined as 'Mary Broh Day', the campaign has been rebranded in honor of President George M. Weah, Liberia's 24th President. Madam Mary Broh once served as City Mayor of Monrovia. It was during her administration that the nationwide cleaning-up campaign was initiated.

Madam Broh, now Director General of the General Services, GSA, officially announced the rebranding of the day at the launching program. The initiative was organized by the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) under the leadership of sitting City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee.