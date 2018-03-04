Nigeria: Buhari Salutes Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Onigbinde, At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined s all sportsmen and sports loving Nigerians to congratulate former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement Sunday by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, felicitated with the highly respected football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans on the landmark of turning an octogenarian, with all the retinue of awards, recognitions and achievements to celebrate at national, continental and global levels.

He expressed belief that Onigbinde's feat as a coach, including leading the national team to the FIFA World Cup in 2002, and his strides at taking teams to continental tournaments like the African Nations Cup and the African Clubs Champions Cup, would always be cherished and remembered as milestone attainments for the nation.

Buhari affirmed that the wealth of experience garnered and the leadership skills acquired over the years by the former national team adviser would be most useful in inspiring the national team, upcoming footballers and the local league in the country to greater heights.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God grant Onigbinde longer years on earth, more strength and wisdom to keep serving the country.