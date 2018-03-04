Uganda: Museveni Fires Kayihura, Tumukunde

In a statement sent on Twitter on Sunday 4th March, Museveni said, "In exercise of the powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed General Elly Tumwine as the Security Minister. I have also appointed Mr Okoth Ochola as the Inspector General of Police. He will be deputised by Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei."

Museveni has appointed General Elly Tumwine as Security Minister and Okoth Ochola as the Inspector General of Police. Ochola will be deputised by Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei.

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.