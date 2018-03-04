4 March 2018

Uganda: Museveni Fires Kayihura, Tumukunde

Photo: The Independent
General Henry Tumukunde, minister for security, left, and police inspector general Kale Kayihura.
By The Independent

President Museveni has fired Police chief, General Kale Kayihura and Security Minister Henry Tumukunde.

Museveni has appointed General Elly Tumwine as Security Minister and Okoth Ochola as the Inspector General of Police. Ochola will be deputised by Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei.

In a statement sent on Twitter on Sunday 4th March, Museveni said, "In exercise of the powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed General Elly Tumwine as the Security Minister. I have also appointed Mr Okoth Ochola as the Inspector General of Police. He will be deputised by Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei."

