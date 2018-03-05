President Emmerson Mnangagwa has welcomed opposition MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa's appointment as MDC Alliance candidate in elections expected later this year.

In a social media post Sunday, the ruling Zanu PF party leader said he was looking forward to a peaceful election campaign.

"I would like to congratulate Nelson Chamisa as he takes over the leadership of the MDC. We look forward to a competitive, peaceful and positive election campaign, providing the people of Zimbabwe with a clear and democratic choice," said Mnangagwa.

"I hope all my opponents will keep this campaign calm, clean and allow you, the people of Zimbabwe, to decide which direction Zimbabwe will take over the next five years."

Chamisa controversially swept to power following the death of MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai last month in a move that has left the opposition party bitterly divided.

With his rival and former deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khuphe demanding an elective congress, Chamisa has moved quickly to consolidate his position by forcing through his appointment as substantive party head using the MDC-T's national executive and national council.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans must be allowed to freely choose their next leader and judge between rival candidates.

"Let us all join in remembering, that above all, the people are our judges and we are merely their servants. The Voice of the People, is the Voice of God," said the President who wished his followers a "a blessed Sunday".

Chamisa has not mocked Mnangagwa, 75, as too old to rule, urging the Zanu PF leader to step aside.

The MDC-T leader has declared Mnangagwa is incapable of winning an election and will be humiliated into the opposition along with his Zanu PF party.