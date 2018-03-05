5 March 2018

Nigeria: Jay-Jay Okocha Inducted As Bundesliga Legend

Former Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha has been named as one of the German Bundesliga legends.

The former Nigeria international joins Ghana legend and Caf deputy general secretary, Anthony Baffoe in the 11-man legends network that will be flying the Bundesliga flag across the world.

Okocha joined the Eagles from FC Saarbrucken in December 1991 and went on to provide 13 assists, 18 goals and several memorable moments in 90 Bundesliga matches before moving to Fenerbahce in 1996, due to Eintracht Frankfurt's relegation to the second tier of the German league.

In one of his memorable days in the German top-flight, the 1996 Olympic gold medallist produced a moment of brilliance that still lingers in the memories of fans after dribbling the entire Karlsruhe defence, including German goalkeeping legend Oliver Khan before scoring in an encounter in 1993.

Okocha who announced retirement from the game in 2008 will join other legends in promoting the Bundesliga values and features in target markets which include Nigeria.

