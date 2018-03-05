Nigeria: Buhari Leaves for Ghana's 61st Independence Anniversary

Photo: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for Accra, Ghana to attend the country's 61st independence anniversary celebrations taking place tomorrow at the Independence Square.

According to a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the president is the only foreign leader invited to the event as special guest of honour.

Adesina also said aside host President Nana Akufo-Addo, Buhari is the only foreign guest scheduled to address the gathering.

According to him, the president will use the opportunity offered him by the occasion to reaffirm the long-standing warm relations between the people and government of Ghana and those of Nigeria.

He also said Buhari would maximise the opportunity to express Nigeria's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral ties with Ghana in furtherance of democracy, good governance and overall development not only in the West African sub-region, but also on the African continent.

He listed those in the delegation to include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno adding that the president will return to Abuja after the celebrations tomorrow.