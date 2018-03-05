Abuja — The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has advised taxpayers to demand for written notices when they receive phone calls from tax officials.

The admonition was in response to the activities of some fake tax officials purporting to be officials of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

In a statement issued yesterday by her spokesman, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde, the minister said her attention was drawn to reports of some unidentified tax officials requesting for bank details and address of taxpayers.

She advised: "If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Tax Office, do not panic. Ask them to send you a written notice. Do not provide any details like your address or bank details."

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and Adeosun have honoured a consistent taxpayer, Lema Jibrin.

Jibrin was honoured during the just-concluded VAIDS sensitisation programme in Kaduna.

The governor noted that Jibrin had consistently paid tax to the government for 40 years.

"Elder Lema Jibrin, the Dan Iyan Katsina, is the most tax-compliant Nigerian. He has been paying his taxes consistently for 40 years and has not relented or evaded the payment of taxes," el-Rufai said.

Adeosun also praised Jibrin for his consistency and diligence in tax payment, and urged tax payers to utilise the amnesty programme of the federal government to regularise their tax profiles.