5 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Doctors Desert After Terror Attacks

Photo: The Guardian
Suicide attack
By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — More than 40 000 people, including 60 malnourished children, have been left without access to healthcare after volunteer doctors quit northeast Nigeria in the wake of deadly terror attacks.

Doctors Without Borders, the international medical humanitarian non-governmental organisation, has suspended its activities in Rann days after Boko Haram militants killed four soldiers, four mobile police and three aid workers last Thursday.

A female nurse was kidnapped.

Thousands of people living in this town that is located in the Borno State were relying almost entirely on the organisation's services to access healthcare.

"Many of those living in Rann had sought shelter after fleeing their homes and were already extremely vulnerable." said Kerri Ann Kelly, Doctors Without Borders Emergency Coordinator in Nigeria.

"As such, leaving our patients, who include 60 children currently enrolled in our nutrition programme, without medical assistance is an extremely painful decision," Kelly added.

Kelly said Doctors Without Borders would continue to evaluate how the situation evolves and would return when the conditions allowed.

Rann, near the Cameroonian border, and Maiduguri are among the areas worst afflicted by the Boko Haram insurgency. Rann came into the global spotlight when a Nigerian Air Force jet mistakenly bombed a local refugee camp believing it was a Boko Haram encampment. Some 115 people, including six Red Cross aid workers were killed.

Last week two workers from the International Office for Migration, the United Nations (UN) migration agency, were killed, alongside a medical doctor.

Mohammed Abdiker, IOM Director of Operations and Emergencies, expressed anger at the killing of the aid workers.

"We are outraged and saddened. We will miss them," Abdiker said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

