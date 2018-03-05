Nigeria: Dapchi Girls' Abduction Exposes Your Weakness, Cleric Tells President Buhari

Akure — The Bishop of Owo Diocese of the Anglican Communion in Ondo State, Ayodeji Fagbemi, says the recent abduction of 110 secondary school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State has exposed the "incapacity and weakness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The cleric, who spoke yesterday at the 35th anniversary service of St. Andrew's Cathedral Church, Owo, cautioned the President against politicising the abduction.

According to him, the incident had confirmed the insecurity in the land.He regretted that the Federal Government had failed on its electoral promises of providing security to Nigerians and rescuing the rests of the Chibok girls. Fagbemi said: "The recent kidnap introduces lot of complications into the system because the President came pledging that he would bring back the Chibok girls, accusing (former President Goodluck) Jonathan of not being effective and winning the Boko Haram war.

"But this has happened right under his watch and even now, he has not been able to visit the place. You would have thought that our President would actually be everywhere to say, look we are there with you and understand what is going on."

The cleric declared that the current administration had failed in its war against terrorism, noting that the situation was getting worse.He continued: "The kidnap of the girls also means that the weakness of this government is being exposed to people and the President is not as efficient as he has promised and the whole apparatus of government is no longer functioning well.

"In one sense, it is hard to say that he is winning any war at the moment, it is really hard to say he is winning any war because while trying to win one war, another one is coming up. So, I think he knows what governance means now.

"So many ministers have been complaining that things are no longer functioning. There is no reshuffle, nothing is happening and now they are thinking of another term. Within the next one-year, they will be out of power.

"So what would they have achieved? I think really this recent one goes to drive home the point that there is a lot of insecurity in our land and the primary business of government is to provide security for its people, a government that fails to provide security has failed the people completely and I think this government is also in that group."