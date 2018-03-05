5 March 2018

South Africa: Karabo Mokoena Murder Trial to Begin

The much-anticipated trial of Sandile Mantsoe, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, is set to begin on Monday.

Mantsoe last appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in September last year, where both the Mantsoe family and Mokoena families were present in a packed court room.

News24 previously reported that at least 20 witnesses had been lined up to testify against Mantsoe.

The 27-year-old has been charged with the premeditated murder of Mokoena, who was killed on April 28, 2017.

He has also reportedly been charged with intent to do grievous bodily harm, for allegedly assaulting her on March 27, 2017.

Mokoena's charred remains were discovered in an open veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

News24 previously reported that her friends and family had been searching for Mokoena after she went missing.

They had searched for her at Mantsoe's Sandton apartment, but he had allegedly told them that he had not seen Mokoena since their break-up earlier in April.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he was estranged from his wife.

The couple had a seemingly tumultuous relationship, with Mokoena at some stage reportedly laying a charge of assault against Mantsoe, who in turn filed a counter charge of assault.

Mantsoe has denied killing Mokoena, but during the bail application admitted to disposing of her body.

CCTV footage from Mantsoe's apartment allegedly showed that they had been together on the night Mokoena went missing.

