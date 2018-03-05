3 March 2018

Rwanda: Nigerian Gospel Star Sinach for Kigali Easter Concert

By Moses Opobo

Nigerian gospel music star Sinach has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's Easter celebration gospel music extravaganza.

The now annual Easter celebration event was founded in 2013, by renowned local gospel act Patient Bizimana. Bizimana is also a worship leader at Masoro Evangelical Restoration Church in Masoro, Gasabo district.

The concert is slated for April 1, at the Amahoro national stadium.

Sinach, born Osinachi Kalu, is arguably the biggest gospel musician in Nigeria at the moment. She is best known for her inspirational 2012 gospel hit, I know who I am.

Apart from singing, Sinach is also an award winning songwriter and worship leader at Christ Embassy Church in her native Nigeria. Some of her other popular gospel hits include Precious Jesus, Rejoice, He did it again, Great are you Lord, Simply devoted, and Awesome God.

The event was founded with the vision of bringing together Christians and non Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through praise and worship.

"Easter is a biblical concept that talks of when the Israelites left captivity in Egypt and walked to freedom in Canaan. So Bizimana has taken that concept to bring Christians together to celebrate Easter and the fact that Jesus gave us new light taking us from darkness to light," said Yannick Kanuma, Bizimana's publicist.

Sinach will perform alongside local gospel artistes Israel Mbonyi and Aime Uwimana, as well as the host Bizimana.

This year, the Easter celebration has been dubbed Pan African Chapter. Last year, the celebration was dubbed East Africa, as it featured Burundian gospel act Appolinaire Habonimana, and Tanzanian gospel songbird Christina Shusho.

In 2016, the concert was headlined by Solly Mahlangu from South Africa.

