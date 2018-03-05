Angola: Government to Build Diamond Cutting Factory

Saurimo — The construction of a diamond-cutting plant in Saurimo city, Lunda Sul province, is part of the local government's priorities, said the governor, Ernesto Kiteculo, on Saturday.

The official who was speaking to the press justified that such intention if materialized, will contribute in the manufacture of jewels and will offer more direct jobs to the young people and in the commercialization of the precious stone, since 90 percent of the production of this gems is made in Lunda Sul.

He explained that all the contacts are being made to the higher offices, so that it can be fulfilled.

Ernesto Kiteculo said that to get an idea, at the level of the city of Saurimo circulates a weekly five million dollars, through the records of buying and selling of diamonds and in the hands of some city people.

He pointed out that well-controlled values should be used for the recovery of road infrastructure, from secondary and tertiary roads, to the construction of more hospitals, ensuring more health and an increasingly dignified image of the city.

The official said that studies are being done to ensure greater control and enforcement of the diamond, so that the revenues from this product may necessarily benefit the region.