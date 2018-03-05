4 March 2018

Angola: Luanda Deprived of Electricity - Announces Ende

Luanda — The National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) announces to its customers and to the population that, due to maintenance work at the Viana substation, Luanda will be partially deprived of electricity supply, Sunday, March 4, in the period from 6 am to 1 pm, according to a document from the institution, which ANGOP had access to on Friday.

According to the source, the municipalities of Talatona, Belas, Icolo and Bengo, Quiçama and Samba district, will not be covered by this measure.

ENDE calls for a maximum understanding of possible disruptions resulting from this operation and further informs that these works are part of the improvement works aimed at guaranteeing greater supply capacity, quality and reliability in the distribution of electricity throughout the country, reads the communiqué.

