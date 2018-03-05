Angola: Governor Wants Better Constitution Study in FAA

Luena — A better study of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola (CRA) should be promoted in the stationary troops in the Eastern Military Region (RML) of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), for better interpretation of the laws, said the provincial governor Gonçalves Muandumba.

Governor Muandumba made the recommendation during the opening ceremony of the military training year 2018/2019 on Friday in the 72nd Infantry and Motorcycle Brigade, arguing that the measure will give greater knowledge of the duties and rights of the troops.

In addition, during the year of military training, Muandumba encourages an active participation of commanders in the classes, days, lectures, exercises and scheduled military maneuvers to achieve the objectives.

He also encouraged the staff of RML to invest in military, professional and academic technical training to meet modern requirements.

The governor highlighted the role played by the FAA in securing the security and stability of the region, as well as maintaining strong units, cohesion, organized, disciplined and combative readiness