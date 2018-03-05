South Africa: Man to Appear for Constantia Resident Murder

A man will appear in the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday after being accused of murdering a missing Constantia resident.

The body of Gill Packham was found in the boot of a burnt-out vehicle at Diep River railway station in Cape Town last week.

A 57-year-old man from Constantia, was arrested for murder.

The arrest took place late on Thursday night. The suspect is expected to apply for bail.

Gill Packham's family have requested that their privacy be respected and said a statement will be made by a family spokesperson in due course.

One of her daughters, Nicola, has also since removed the Facebook post in which she pleads with people to help look for her "precious mom".

News24