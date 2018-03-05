Nigeria: 2 Cured of Lassa Fever in Kogi Health Facility

Two confirmed victims of the dreaded Lassa Fever have been successfully treated and discharged since the establishment of the newly activated, well equiped Isolation Center for the treatment of the disease by the Kogi State government.

The commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, stated this over the weekend in Lokoja at a news conference. He said the Kogi State government established the centre in its bid to curtail the dreaded disease in the state.

According to him, the graphical location of the state as gateway to the south and northern parts of the country make it prone to many dreaded diseases. He said the facility, which is equipped with automated biosafety laboratories, was recently remodelled and has so far recorded 100 percent success rate in the diagnosis and treatment of Lassa Fever cases.

He disclosed that it was in furtherance of the commitment towards ensuring that the state take the front seat amongst the states in Nigeria in the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services to the people.

"With the unwavering political will of our health friendly governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, we will continue to make milestone achievements in the health sector, as the improvement of our health indices to an acceptable margin remains uppermost on our mind as stipulated in the New Direction Blueprint of the state government," Audu said.

The head of the Medical Team, Kogi State Bio-safety Isolation Unit, Dr Lanre Olosende, said the centre has the equipment and manpower to diagnosed patients of Lassa Fever as well as effective treatment.

He charged the people to always take preventive measures against the causes of Lassa Fever, stressing that all medical instructions must be adhered to.