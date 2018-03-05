Kenya: Seven Dead As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation

Motorists driving through a flooded road at the City Stadium roundabout in Nairobi as heavy rains continue to pound the city (file photo)

Seven people have died across the county in the last two days as heavy rains continue to pound the country.

In Kisumu, one person is believed to have died after being swept away by flash floods following Saturday night heavy rains experienced in the lakeside city.

The body of the deceased, who is yet to be identified, was retrieved at the banks of a stream in Manyatta Estate, Kisumu on Sunday morning.

Area Chief Mr Charles Odondo said the deceased may have been drunk before drowning.

"We still do not know the exact cause of the death but we suspect that he drowned following heavy rains that flooded part of this area," said Mr Odondo.

The body of the deceased was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations to establish his identity commenced.

TRAPPED

In Taita Taveta, three people died and over 150 others displaced following heavy rains pounding the county.

Among the dead was Mr Badi Hussein, 96, whose house was swept away by floods in Wanganga village in Mata, Taveta Sub County, on Saturday night.

Timbila Assistant Chief Mr Corneil Salehe said the old man, whose body was found trapped inside his mud house by neighbours who had gone to check on him, lived alone.

"It seems he was trying to get out of the house but the heavy floods overpowered him," he said.

In Tharaka South sub county, three family members died after they were struck by lightning in Kamujwa village on Friday.

Central and Eastern Kenya Red Cross Society coordinator Mr Gitonga Mugambi asked county governments to install lightning arresters.

"These are natural calamities and the only solution is to put in place preventive measures," said Mr Mugambi.

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

The officer said according to weather forecast, heavy rains is expected to pour in the mountain region especially areas bordering Mount Kenya and asked residents to remain vigilant to avoid deaths and destruction of property.

He observed that Mitheru region in Tharaka-Nithi County is prone to landslides while flooding is common in Mukothima, Gatunga and Kibunga regions.

He warned those working in quarries to be cautious and if possible, keep off the deep excavations during the heavy rains .

In Uasin Gishu, floods have made the distribution of relief supplies in parts of the North Rift region impossible due to impassable roads caused by heavy rains.

Several roads in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties have been rendered impassable, making it difficult for humanitarian agencies to access areas hard hit by famine.

"Trucks carrying food and other basic commodities are finding it difficult to access families in need of the supplies due to dilapidated state of the roads," said Eric Wanyonyi Kibish Sub-County Commissioner.

Reporting by Barnabas Bii, Victor Otieno, Alex Njeru and Lucy Mkanyika