5 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Young Business Operators Tipped On Enterprise Development

By Francis Byaruhanga

Young entrepreneurs have been urged to take advantage of opportunities provided by the services and information communication technology (ICT) sectors and start business ventures as part of ways to reduce unemployment and poverty in households.

Richard Taylor, the country director of Wellspring Foundation for Education, said the two sectors offer youth immense opportunities that young entrepreneurs can tap to set up businesses that will help improve livelihoods and also support their communities.

He was addressing the young entrepreneurs in Kigali last week during a competition that was organised by All Trust Consult, an entrepreneurship support organisation. The entrepreneurship competition was held under the theme, 'Building the stability of local start-ups' and aimed at inspiring young people to create and operate businesses in a sustainable way.

It attracted seven contestants from various fields, including agriculture and ICT.

Funding woes

Taylor also advised young entrepreneurs to always devise strong strategies before kick-starting their ventures to avoid premature collapse.

He also noted that taxes and "ambiguous" regulations still hamper the progress of youth-run enterprises.

He added that the lack of mentorship and business incubation centres, as well as limited funding sources were stifling innovation and hurting start-ups and other business owned by young people.

Frank Rubaduka, the CEO of the All Trust Consult, said high interest rates charged by commercial banks are a big hindrance to business operators, especially the youth. Interest rates average below 17 per cent per annum in Rwanda despite the fact that the central bank key lending rate is at 5.5 per cent. "In addition, we lack mentors ... Therefore, it is important for big companies to mentor young entrepreneurs to create a generation of future business leaders. This will also contribute to sustainable economic growth," he said at the competition.

Contest winners

Divin Lionel Dushimimana, a student from Green Hills Academy, who pitched a charcoal making venture using waste paper, won the contest.

Other participants include Patience Mutoni, Innocent Mugisha and Apollo Gatsinzi. It was supported by the National Youth Council and Youth Impact Mission.

