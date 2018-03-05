5 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Foodstuff Prices Up in Gasabo

By Samuel Nteziryayo

Prices of most foodstuffs have gone up in Gasabo District, a mini-survey conducted by The New Times over the weekend indicates. According to the survey in Kimironko and Remera markets, prices of Irish potatoes, cassava flour, fresh and dry beans, fish, sweet potatoes, peas, and carrot have gone, some by as much as Rwf300 or more.

The price of red onions rose to Rwf700 a kilogramme from Rwf500 previously, while that of Irish potatoes (Kinigi type) cost Rwf300 compared to Rwf220 before; and dry beans are at Rwf500 per kilo, up from Rwf450.

Fresh peas inched up by Rwf100 to Rwf1,200 per kilogramme, carrots are going for Rwf400 a kilo from Rwf300, and the price for ground nut paste increased from Rwf800 to Rwf1,200 a kilogramme. That of maize flour is at Rwf400 compared to Rwf350 previously, a kilogramme of smoked fish is going for Rwf6,000, up from Rwf5,000 and that of fresh fish costs Rwf4,500, up from Rwf3,500.

The prices of fruits were also up, with mangoes (big size) at Rwf300 each compared to Rwf200 before and a kilo of mangoes goes for Rwf700 and oranges are at Rwf800 a kilogramme in Remera market.

Vendors attributed the increase to low supplies, adding that the rise in prices of produce like dry beans could be fueled by the ongoing planting season as farmers look for seeds. Claudine Iradukunda, an Irish potato vendor in Kimironko Market, said prices are going up because potatoes are being exported to neighbouring countries.

Philemon Ndayizeye said the supply of mangoes is currently low. Rwanda gets some of the mangoes from the DR Congo and Burundi.

Meanwhile, beef prices have dropped to Rwf2,200 per kilo from Rwf2,500 previously, white onions cost Rwf900, down from Rwf1,200 and bananas are at Rwf280 a kilo from Rwf300.

